Man Arrested for Scamming Victim out of $100,000

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man accused of scamming a victim out of $100,000. An elderly homeowner reported that he had contacted someone he believed to be a customer service representative, but who instead turned out to be a scammer. The victim received an unexpected package that contained about $100,000 worth of precious metals . The scammer then called the victim, telling him that someone would arrive at his home to get the package.

Shalin Amin of California was arrested and charged with money laundering

Caldwell County Sheriff's Office Scam Victim Money Laundering Package Precious Metals Arrest

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

KVUE / 🏆 244. in US

