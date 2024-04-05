Man Arrested for Robbery and Murder in Jacksonville

A man is in custody after police say he robbed and shot a man in the 7300 block of Blanding Boulevard. On April 21, 2023, officers responded to a Blanding Boulevard shooting where they found 32-year-old Paul Steney suffering from a gunshot wound. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced the victim dead.

During JSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units' investigation, detectives learned the victim was being robbed when he was shot by the suspect, later identified as 40-year-old Matthew Hutchins. Hutchins was located by the U.S. Marshall Service for an active violation of probation warrant for burglary on May 3 and was incarcerated in the Hamilton Correctional Institute. An arrest warrant was obtained for Hutchins on Thursday. Hutchins was taken to the Police Memorial Building where he was arrested for murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

