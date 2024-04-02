Man Arrested for Ramming SUV into FBI's Atlanta Division Gate

Police in Georgia have identified the man who rammed an SUV into the front gate of the FBI's Atlanta division. Ervin Lee Bolling is facing charges of interference with government property. The incident occurred when Bolling attempted to follow another vehicle through the gate.

He was taken into custody by special agents and no injuries were reported.

