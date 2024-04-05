Man Arrested for Purchasing Items in Exchange for Sexual Favors

A 34-year-old man has been arrested after police discovered that he would purchase items for a teenage relative in exchange for sexual favors . Schuyler Glancy has been charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child and criminal solicitation of a minor. According to the arrest affidavit, Glancy’s ex-boyfriend found sexually motivated text messages on the 15-year-old’s phone the weekend of March 30.

He saw Glancy asking the teen if he would engage in sexual activity with him if he bought him clothing. The ex-boyfriend took photos of the messages and notified Child Protective Services several days later of the incident. On April 4, CPS visited a local high school in Bexar County to speak with the teen. He admitted to the messages sent by Glancy and confirmed that Glancy bought the teen items so that he could touch him sexuall

