Man Arrested for Posing as Police Officer at Racing Event in Houston

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is seeking additional victims after a man was arrested for posing as a police officer during a racing event in the Memorial Area of Houston .Authorities say a white Hyundai Santa Fe with flashing red and blue lights and sirens attempted to pull over undercover deputies at the event. Sensing something was amiss, the deputies alerted marked HCSO units, leading to a pursuit of the suspicious vehicle until it was safely stopped.

Furthermore, he had radios and other equipment typically associated with law enforcement.SUGGESTED: Harris County shooting: Suspect dead following shootout involving 4 deputiesA deeper look into Arnold's background uncovered a prior arrest for impersonating a police officer in Jefferson County and revealed that he was a convicted felon. Consequently, Arnold now faces charges for impersonating a police officer and having body armor as a felon.

Houston Police Officer Racing Event Impersonation Arrest

