Man Arrested for Murder in Jacksonville Shooting

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a man named Paul Steney was shot and killed during a robbery at the Topaz Gardens Apartments. The suspect, Matthew Hutchins, was later located and arrested for murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jacksonville Shooting Robbery Murder Arrest

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man arrested, charged with attempted murder in road rage incident in JacksonvilleA 61-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after shooting at a man at the intersection of Yellow Bluff and New Berlin on Sunday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Man Arrested for Murder After Deadly Shooting in JacksonvilleA 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after a deadly shooting on Jacksonville's Westside. The victim was found shot multiple times in front of a business. The suspect turned himself in to the police. The incident occurred following an argument inside a drugstore.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

4 young people — 21, 21, 20, 16 — accused in murder of 30-year-old Jacksonville manFour young people were arrested and accused in the shooting death of a 30-year-old Jacksonville man who was shot last year in the Woodstock neighborhood.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

31-year-old arrested in fatal domestic violence shooting in southwest DenverJames Lee Sanchez was arrested Thursday on suspicion of first-degree murder and second-degree murder.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

Woman arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Antwoina Carter now charged with murder, aggravated murderAnchor at News 5 Cleveland

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »

Moreno Valley man arrested on attempted murder charge in 60 Freeway shootingMichael Vickers was identified as the suspect who shot a man on the 60 Freeway.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »