Man Arrested for Murder After Deadly Shooting in Jacksonville

A 21-year-old man was arrested and accused of murder following a deadly shooting on Jacksonville 's Westside . The victim, James C. Bolden III, was found shot multiple times in front of a business. The suspect, Sameer Ramesar, turned himself in to the police.

The incident occurred after an argument between the two individuals inside a drugstore.

