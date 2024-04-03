Man Arrested for Kidnapping and Threatening Woman in San Antonio

A man was arrested after San Antonio police say he kidnapped a woman and threatened her. San Antonio police said that on Sunday, Lindgren kidnapped a woman after she went to his home to retrieve her belongings. He threatened to kill her and her family, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. He forced the woman to go with him to a gas station, police said. As he was pumping gas, the woman was able to escape and run inside the store.
She locked herself inside the restroom and called the police. The affidavit states the woman left the restroom when she thought police had arrived, but Lindgren then forced her back into the car. Authorities were able to track down the vehicle and the woman through her phone and take her safely to police headquarters. Records show Lingren has a long list of previous charges in Bexar County. He is on probation for a 2023 charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, Bexar County Jail records show
