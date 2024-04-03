Man Arrested for Kidnapping and Threatening Woman in San Antonio

A man was arrested in San Antonio after kidnapping a woman and threatening to kill her and her family. The incident occurred when the woman called the police from a gas station bathroom, stating that the man was threatening to stab her if she tried to escape.

The two were in a relationship, but the woman was in the process of moving out after being assaulted by the man. When she returned to the home to collect her belongings, the man forcibly restrained her and made threats against her life.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



News4SA / 🏆 251. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man accused of kidnapping woman, threatening to kill her familyCharles Lindgren, 41, was arrested Tuesday after being accused of kidnapping his former girlfriend on Sunday.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

Chicago man arrested 20 minutes after allegedly battering another man with a deadly weaponA Chicago man is accused of battering another man with a deadly weapon this week.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Man arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl that killed Lyons man in Oct. 2023Sydney Isenberg is an Emmy-nominated digital content producer with Denver7 (KMGH) in Denver, Colorado. She began her career in Bakersfield, California, after graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University in 2018.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »

Man arrested in connection with shooting that left a man critically injured in BunnellA man was arrested in connection with a shooting that left a man in critical condition a week ago in Bunnell, according to the Bunnell Police Department.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Lamar Johnson: 'I am a freed man, an exonerated man and a blessed man'Missouri man spent almost three decades in prison for a murder he didn't commit before he was finally released.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Fairmount Park murders: Suspect arrested, car found after man, woman shot 'execution style'Police have arrested a man they say is a suspect in the murder of two people in Fairmount Park last week.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »