Man Arrested for Impersonating a Police Officer in Houston

Shaun Arnold is a convicted felon and this is at least his fourth arrest on charges of impersonating a police officer, according to court records. Shaun Arnold was in a Hyundai Santa Fe with emergency lights and sirens when he tried to stop undercover deputies in the Memorial area, HCSO said. HOUSTON — A man accused of impersonating a cop picked the wrong vehicle to pull over in west Houston over the weekend.
Shaun Arnold was in a white Hyundai Santa Fe with emergency lights and sirens on when he tried to stop undercover deputies in theThe undercover deputies alerted other HCSO units who pulled Arnold over on a traffic stop. They said he was"fully equipped to deceive" and wore a police uniform, ballistic vest, body-worn camera and badge.
Investigators also found a BB gun, Taser, police radios and other"police-related equipment" in his vehicle. Court records show Arnold is a convicted felon and this was at least his fourth arrest for impersonating a police officer.In 2001, Arnold was convicted of the same charge in Jefferson County, east of Houston.Court records show Arnold also has multiple other convictions in Missouri including stealing motor vehicles and theft.
HCSO said this time around he's charged with impersonating a police officer and felon in possession of body armor. HCSO believes there may be other victims and urges anyone with information related to Arnold to contact them at 713-274-7433 or email
