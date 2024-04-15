Man Arrested for Impersonating a Police Officer in Houston

Shaun Arnold is a convicted felon and this is at least his fourth arrest on charges of impersonating a police officer, according to court records. Shaun Arnold was in a Hyundai Santa Fe with emergency lights and sirens when he tried to stop undercover deputies in the Memorial area, HCSO said. HOUSTON — A man accused of impersonating a cop picked the wrong vehicle to pull over in west Houston over the weekend.

Shaun Arnold was in a white Hyundai Santa Fe with emergency lights and sirens on when he tried to stop undercover deputies in theThe undercover deputies alerted other HCSO units who pulled Arnold over on a traffic stop. They said he was"fully equipped to deceive" and wore a police uniform, ballistic vest, body-worn camera and badge.

Investigators also found a BB gun, Taser, police radios and other"police-related equipment" in his vehicle. Court records show Arnold is a convicted felon and this was at least his fourth arrest for impersonating a police officer.In 2001, Arnold was convicted of the same charge in Jefferson County, east of Houston.Court records show Arnold also has multiple other convictions in Missouri including stealing motor vehicles and theft.

HCSO said this time around he's charged with impersonating a police officer and felon in possession of body armor. HCSO believes there may be other victims and urges anyone with information related to Arnold to contact them at 713-274-7433 or emailKHOU would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.

Shaun Arnold Impersonating A Police Officer Arrest Houston Hyundai Santa Fe Emergency Lights Sirens Undercover Deputies Convicted Felon

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KHOU / 🏆 330. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Park Ridge police: Man arrested for aggravated battery to police officerThe following items were taken from Park Ridge Police Department reports. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt. Burglary to motor vehicle An unknown offender entered a 2021 Jeep pickup …

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

San Diego police release sketch of man impersonating officer who tried to lure kidsThe man, who appeared to be in his late 20s, approached the minors, ages 9 and 12, at Keiller Park on Woodrow Avenue about 10 a.m. March 11

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Man suspected of killing 3 people in Philadelphia area arrested in New Jersey, police sayPolice say a man suspected of killing three people in the Philadelphia area has been arrested in New Jersey after an hourslong standoff. Steve Wilson is police director for the city of Trenton. He …

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Hartville man arrested for attempted molestation of 9-year-old: PoliceA Hartville man was arrested last week after police say he attempted to set up a meeting with a 9-year-old with the intent of having sexual relations, police say.

Source: cleveland19news - 🏆 70. / 68 Read more »

Man injured in Payson police shooting released from hospital, arrestedPayson police on Monday arrested a 20-year-old man who was shot and injured by a police officer on Saturday after police say he swung a knife near an officer.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

VIDEO: Orange Beach Police arrest man for continuously ramming a “Zero Tolerance, Underage Drinking and Drugs” signOne man was arrested after Orange Beach police say he repeatedly rammed an electronic sign.

Source: FOX10News - 🏆 581. / 51 Read more »