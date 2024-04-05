Man Arrested for Exposing Himself to Girl at Anchorage Health Club

A man who exposed himself to a girl at an Anchorage health club has been arrested on felony charges . Authorities began searching for 41-year-old Natchez Dunlap following a Feb. 10 incident at a South Anchorage location of the Alaska Club . Dunlap was arrested on Thursday after officers located him at a residence in Anchorage ’s Spenard neighborhood.

The incident was reported by the mother of the girl, who stated that Dunlap had exposed and touched himself in front of her 4-year-old daughter in the health club’s pool area. The business revoked Dunlap’s membership but did not report the incident to police initially

