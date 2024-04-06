Man arrested for engaging in sexual conversation with woman posing as 11-year-old girl

Jacob William Kellam was charged with 3 felonies: transmission of material harmful to a minor, computer pornography, and unlawful use of a 2-way communication device, April 1, 2024. Instead, it was a woman who "operates a Facebook profile where she portrays an 11-year-old girl by the fictitious name of 'Emily Mangum,'" according to the arrest report. The report continued, “The profile consists of photos of when she was approximately 11 years old.

” And it said Jacob William Kellam, in Florida, “engaged in a conversation with ‘Emily’ that were sexual in nature as well as sent several pictures of his genitals.“ dressed herself up to look young and she showed and played with a baby doll while talking to Jacob.“‘Emily’ told Jacob that she was 11 years old at the start of the conversation, before it turned sexual.” According to the arrest report, “The messages between Jacob and ‘Emily’ occurred from March 2023 to January 202

Arrest Sexual Conversation Explicit Photos Posing As 11-Year-Old Girl Facebook

