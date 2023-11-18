Man Arrested for Death Threats Against Congressman

A Mechanicsburg man has been arrested for making death threats against a U.S. Congressman from California. The man, Robert L. Ingalls Jr., used a phone number with a Vermont area code to make the threats. He claimed that the congressman owed him millions of dollars . Ingalls has a history of making threats against the congressman.





Read more: PENNLİVE » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CBS21NEWS: Mechanicsburg man found in Camp Hill kitchen facing DUI, trespassing chargesPolice have arrested a 29-year-old from Mechanicsburg in connection to a trespassing incident that happened in October.On Oct. 28 at approximately 1:10 a.m., th

Source: CBS21NEWS | Read more »

PENNLİVE: Verbeek, Budde and Dahl help Hershey cruise past MechanicsburgHershey remained perfect at 16-0.

Source: PennLive | Read more »

PENNLİVE: Mechanicsburg girls soccer clinches Keystone title in 4-1 win over HersheyAlex Black recorded a pair of goals to help seal the win and the division title.

Source: PennLive | Read more »

PENNLİVE: Eli Reider, Isaac Dollman, Josh Smith lead Mechanicsburg past Greencastle-AntrimMechanicsburg improved to 4-5, 3-3 Mid-Penn Colonial. Greencastle-Antrim fell to 6-3, 3-3 in the Colonial.

Source: PennLive | Read more »

CBS21NEWS: Capitol Region operating off backup water supply, Mechanicsburg continues mandatory conservationThe Capitol Region Water confirmed that, as of October 23, it is temporarily pumping treating water from the Susquehanna River, its backup drinking water source

Source: CBS21NEWS | Read more »

FOX43: Mandatory water conservation measures remain in place for Pennsylvania American Water customers in MechanicsburgWell users in the area of Cumberland Perry Career & Technical Center were not immediately notified after Tuesday's leak into the Conodoguinet Creek.

Source: fox43 | Read more »