Man Arrested for Biting Police Officers in Violent Encounter at Boston City Hall

A Massachusetts man was arrested after he viciously bit police officers in a ' violent encounter ' at the Boston City Hall . According to Boston 25, citing the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, 51-year-old Michael Williams' ' violent encounter ' with authorities happened at Boston City Hall on Friday morning at 9:40 a.m. Authorities said that a witness said that Williams' began shouting racial slurs at a group of people at the government building.

Boston Police Department officers attempted to stop him and asked him to immediately leave the premises. ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CHARGED IN ‘HORRIFIC’ CHILD SEX CRIME ARRESTED BY ICE AFTER POLICE LET HIM GO When he refused to leave, police attempted to arrest the 51-year-old. One of the officers allegedly asked him, 'Are you choosing to be arrested?' 'Yes, I would rather be arrested,' Williams responded. During the arrest efforts, Williams' bit an officer in the hand, drawing bloo

