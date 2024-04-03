Man Arrested for Attempted Murder and Battery in Palatka

A Palatka man was arrested for attempting to fire a gun at a woman and choking her. He was charged with battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, attempted murder, grand theft of a firearm, obstructing justice, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FCN2go / 🏆 523. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bay Area man arrested in alleged attempted ax murderThe suspect broke into a building and injured the victim before he was stopped by auto shop employees, police said.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Man arrested for attempted robbery, stabbing at IHOP in New Castle CountyThe investigation revealed that 35-year-old Andrew Ford from Bear, Delaware, entered the IHOP wearing a mask and holding a knife.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

UK man arrested for attempted murder after allegedly wounding 2 in crossbow attacksLondon police have arrested arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after two separate incidents involving crossbow attacks in London.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Hartville man arrested for attempted molestation of 9-year-old: PoliceA Hartville man was arrested last week after police say he attempted to set up a meeting with a 9-year-old with the intent of having sexual relations, police say.

Source: cleveland19news - 🏆 70. / 68 Read more »

Man with criminal history arrested after attempted kidnapping of girl in GlendaleThe suspect had previous criminal activity involving juveniles, police say

Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »

Man arrested, charged with attempted murder in road rage incident in JacksonvilleA 61-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after shooting at a man at the intersection of Yellow Bluff and New Berlin on Sunday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »