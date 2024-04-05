Man Arrested for Arson After Setting Fires at Lakewood Golf Course

One man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of arson-related charges after police say he lit a series of small fires in and around Lakewood ’s Fox Hollow Golf Course . The fires — which were set in open spaces and wooded areas around the golf cart paths — burned about 5 acres total, the fire department stated. Fire crews were able to quickly suppress the flames and no damage was done to nearby homes or other structures.
The arson suspect was fully clothed when fire crews arrived on scene, but removed his shirt before Lakewood police officers could handcuff him, West Metro Fire Rescue spokesperson Ronda Scholting said. West Metro fire crews patrolled the fire areas overnight to check for any remaining heat spots, and returned Friday morning to make sure the containment lines held, according to Scholting. “The fire is pretty much wrapped up, but crews are going back out to mop up and keep an eye on it,” Scholting said
Arson Fires Lakewood Golf Course Arrest
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »
Source: wsfa12news - 🏆 338. / 59 Read more »
Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »
Source: 9NEWS - 🏆 238. / 63 Read more »
Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »
Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »