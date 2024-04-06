Man Arrested After Shooting Leaves One Dead in Long Beach

Police arrested a man nearly a day after a shooting left one person dead and another wounded in Long Beach this week. The shooting happened on Thursday at around 6:45 p.m. in the 600 block of 61st Street, according to Long Beach Police Department officers. Upon arrival, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim, who has since been identified as 51-year-old Mario Morales by the Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim was rushed to a nearby hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the lower body. His wounds are considered to be non-life-threatening, according to police. 'At this time, detectives do not believe the deceased victim was the intended target of the shooting,' a statement from LBPD said. 'The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.'During their investigation, detectives determined that the shooter fired 'numerous rounds in the direction of the victim

Long Beach Shooting Arrest Victim Investigation

