Man arrested after failing to return rented Penske truck for two months: Highland Heights Police Blotter

A Penske truck rental representative said Oct. 19 that one of their trucks that was rented through Home Depot in August had not been returned.
Officers tried to contact the East Cleveland man, 48, who had rented through truck but were only able to leave messages, which were not returned. Charges for unauthorized use of a vehicle were subsequently filed and the following day, the man was located with the truck in Cleveland Heights and arrested.A man asked to speak with an officer Oct. 18 after he rode his bike into an area of concrete on the roadway.
The officer advised the man that he probably should not ride his bike on the roadway while it is under construction due to the uneven terrain.An employee of a local business said Oct. 18 that a co-worker shoulder-checked her on three occasions after they argued earlier in the day. headtopics.com
She said she pushed her away to distance herself, but the other women then smacked her on the back of the head.Officers responded to a home at midnight Oct. 20 for a report of a woman arguing with her son about him not doing chores or cleaning his room and purposely being late to school.
It was determined that the boy, 16, got physical with his mother when she grabbed his phone because he was recording her. He was subsequently arrested for domestic violence and will be filed on in juvenile court.The Willowick man, 22, admitted to stealing a total of $313 worth of merchandise over several days.A woman reported Oct. 22 that her vehicle had been struck and damaged earlier in the day by a tire that came off another vehicle.