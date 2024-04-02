Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Mother of His Three Children in Plano

A 29-year-old man was arrested after allegedly shooting the mother of his three children in Plano, then leaving with the children, police say. The children were later found unharmed, according to police. A woman went into a business at 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Preston Road and said she’d been shot by the father of their three young children and that he’d left in their vehicle with them, police say.

Officers began searching for the man, later identified as Timothy Young, 29, and found the vehicle at about 11:30 p.m. in the area of Old Pond Drive and Ohio Drive, Plano police said. “Officers could hear a baby crying, and it was determined that our emergency services unit would take the lead on the initial contact with the suspect,” Plano police shared on social media. “The department initiated a full emergency response, and our brave ESU Officers made contact with the suspect, placed him in custody, and found the children unharme

