Man armed with ax arrested after standoff with Marin County police

The man is expected to be booked into Marin County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a deadly weapon, vandalism and resisting arrest. The incident began around 5 a.m. Wednesday, when witnesses called authorities reporting a man with an ax breaking windows in the downtown area.

| UPDATED:A Novato man accused of vandalism and wielding weapons was arrested after a standoff at his home.

Police caught up with the suspect, Bjorn Schwindt, 28 at his home on Gustafson Court getting out of his car holding an ax and pipe. He entered the home and barricaded himself inside.