Man and woman charged in overdose death of 6-year-old boy in Norristown

A man and woman have been charged in the July overdose death of the woman’s 6-year-old son at their home in Norristown, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Matthew Santiago, 35, was arrested Wednesday and was being held in lieu of $1 million cash bail, prosecutors said. Investigators found that Sabatino and Santiago had an alleged history of drug use and had purchased and consumed illegal drugs in the days leading up to the death of the boy.

Sabatino and Santiago were each charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child, both felonies. In 2017 in Upper Providence Township, Sabatino overdosed on heroin and was found unresponsive with her head lying on the chest of then-5-month-old Dominic. Sabatino was revived with nalaxone, the opioid overdose reversal medication. She pleaded guilty to felony endangering the welfare of a child and was sentenced to seven years’ probation. headtopics.com

