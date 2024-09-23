Man Allegedly Tried To Assassinate Trump, Offered Reward To Finish Job

This photo provided by Hédi Aouidj shows Ryan Routh , a suspect in the apparent assassination attempt of Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump , in Maidan, Ukraine on April 10, 2024.

Cellphone records indicate he traveled to West Palm Beach from Greensboro in mid-August, and that he was near Trump’s golf club and the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence “on multiple days and times” between Aug. 18 and the day of the apparent attempted assassination. Additionally, the DOJ reported in its filing that a handwritten list of dates from August to September of venues where Trump was expected to be present was found by detectives who searched Routh's car when he was captured.

