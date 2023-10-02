Man admits role in interstate burglary spree targeting Asian American business owners

Jackson conspired with seven others to burglarize the homes of Asian American small business owners in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Delaware from December 2016 to March 2019, authorities said.The group stole large sums of cash, high-end jewelry and other valuable items from the victims’ homes and transported the goods between states, officials said.

The group stole large sums of cash, high-end jewelry and other valuable items from the victims’ homes and transported the goods between states, officials said. In one of the burglaries, Jackson and his co-conspirators allegedly stole about $130,000 worth of items from a home in Union County, authorities said.

The seven other alleged participants were all charged with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property along with Jackson in 2021 — James Hurt, 47, of New York, Randi Barr, 42, of Vauxhall, Rabine Armour, of Easton, Pennsylvania, Kevin Burton, of Newark, Thomas Rodgers, of Newark, Sherman Glasco of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and Terrance Black, of Irvington.

During interviews with detectives, a member of the group said they were targeting Asian business owners “because it was believed that the victims kept large sums of currency and jewelry in their residences,” according to a criminal complaint.

During interviews with detectives, a member of the group said they were targeting Asian business owners "because it was believed that the victims kept large sums of currency and jewelry in their residences," according to a criminal complaint.

