Man acquitted of shooting YouTube prankster stuck in jail anyway

The Virginia man, who shot a prankster during a bizarre YouTube scheme, was acquitted of most of the serious charges but will remain in jail after jurors returned a split decision. on video in a Virginia mall has been acquitted of malicious wounding but remains jailed after jurors found him guilty of a lesser gun charge.

Tanner Cook, the 21-year-old who posts videos online under the name"Classified Goons," was shot in the chest on April 2 after attempting to prank 31-year-old Alan Colie, a Leesburg resident who was picking up an order at the Dulles Center Mall near Washington, D.C.

In court, jurors saw video of the altercation, which reportedly showed Cook, who is 6 feet, 5 inches tall, holding a phone in his face blasting the phrase,"Hey dips---, quit thinking about my twinkle."

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Alan Colie, 31, of Leesburg, in connection with the April 2 shooting incident at Dulles Town Center Mall Food Court.Colie told him to stop and backed away. Cook kept following him. The driver pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest. headtopics.com

Colie had pleaded not guilty and argued the shooting came in self-defense.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Decades-old Virginia murder mystery solved: New York man confesses to 1994 cold case killingStephen Smerk was arrested in New York and was extradited to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on Tuesday.

Man arrested, accused of killing man inside home on Fields Road22-year-old Gary J. Davis has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting/throwing deadly missiles into a dwelling.

Man caught on camera using a stolen credit card, police on a man huntPolice launch manhunt for suspect in credit card abuse case

Confrontation leads to deadly shooting in Garden GroveA man walking his dogs in Garden Grove fatally shot a man after a confrontation.

Man walking dog shoots another man dead after altercation in Garden GroveA man walking his dog shot and killed another man, who appeared to be homeless, after some sort of altercation in Garden Grove, police said. Macy Jenkins reports Sept. 28, 2023.

Wastewater from Ohio train derailment to be treated, discharged in West VirginiaThe cleanup in East Palestine, Ohio, continues after a train derailment earlier this year. Those cleanup efforts are now moving south to West Virginia.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Alan Colie, 31, of Leesburg, in connection with the April 2 shooting incident at Dulles Town Center Mall Food Court.YouTube prankster

on video in a Virginia mall has been acquitted of malicious wounding but remains jailed after jurors found him guilty of a lesser gun charge.

Tanner Cook, the 21-year-old who posts videos online under the name"Classified Goons," was shot in the chest on April 2 after attempting to prank 31-year-old Alan Colie, a Leesburg resident who was picking up an order at the Dulles Center Mall near Washington, D.C.

In court, jurors saw video of the altercation, which reportedly showed Cook, who is 6 feet, 5 inches tall, holding a phone in his face blasting the phrase,"Hey dips---, quit thinking about my twinkle."

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Alan Colie, 31, of Leesburg, in connection with the April 2 shooting incident at Dulles Town Center Mall Food Court.Colie told him to stop and backed away. Cook kept following him. The driver pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest.

Colie had pleaded not guilty and argued the shooting came in self-defense. Jurors, in part, agreed,on the most serious charge, aggravated malicious wounding, as well as malicious shooting inside an occupied building.

However, they found him guilty of using a firearm during the commission of a felony, and he will remain behind bars pending a motion from his lawyers, who argued that the lesser conviction is inconsistent with Virginia law after jurors found he acted without malice and in self-defense.

YouTube prankster Tanner Cook said in court that he had no idea he had scared or angered Alan Colie, 31, who was acquitted of malicious wounding after shooting him during a YouTube prank.YOUTUBE PRANKSTER IN VIRGINIA HOSPITALIZED AFTER BEING SHOT AT MALL

The defendant is due back in court on Oct. 19 for a hearing on the issue.

Cook shared video of the shooting's aftermath with his 55,000 YouTube followers under the heading,"I Got Shot!" In the same video, he pretended to fall asleep on his feet in a Volkswagen dealership, prompting an employee to tell police he looked like he was"under the influence."

Other videos show him following people around public places, sometimes in stores, car dealerships or the mall, and acting bizarrely.