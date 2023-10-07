Man acquitted in 2015 slaying of officer convicted of assaulting deputy sheriff during 2021 arrest

Jurors in Westmoreland County deliberated for more than three hours before convicting Ray Shetler Jr., 39, of New Florence of aggravated assault, attempted disarming of a law enforcement official and resisting arrest in the violent confrontation in St. Clair Township in December 2021. He was acquitted of another count of aggravated assault.

Shetler was on probation on theft-related convictions in 2018 when he failed a drug test and did not appear at a probation hearing, after which an arrest warrant was issued. State troopers and county sheriff’s deputies found him hiding in a friend’s trailer and a violent confrontation ensued in which officers testified Shetler aggressively resisted arrest.

Shetler said he was beaten by multiple officers and a stun device caused permanent eye damage. Defense attorney Michael Garofalo ended his closing argument by showing a picture of Shetler’s bloodied face and saying, “No one should look like that after failing to appear for court. headtopics.com

