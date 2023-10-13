Man accused of stealing ‘Wizard of Oz’ ruby slippers from Minnesota museum to plead guilty

A man charged with the museum heist of a pair of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in the 'The Wizard of Oz' was expected to change his plea to guilty in court Friday, pulling back the curtain on a whodunit mystery dating back 18 years. Terry Jon Martin, 76, was indicted in May on one count of theft of a major artwork.

DeKrey expects U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz, the chief federal judge for Minnesota, to set a sentencing date around three months out. He declined to say what the two sides are recommending for a sentence, but noted the nonbinding federal sentencing guidelines have recommended eight to 10 years in similar cases.

