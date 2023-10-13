Man accused of stabbing 2 people during assault, killing 1 of them

Cesar Eduardo Moreno Guerra, 29, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show.during an assault involving Guerra and two other men at the Hemphill and Benrus Drive intersection.

One man was stabbed in the torso and another was stabbed in the abdomen and left upper chest. The victims were able to drive away and go to a house for help. Police and paramedics responded and transported them both to the hospital in critical condition. One of the victims, identified as Kevin Eliab Esquivel Martinez, 18, later died.

Police interviewed the other victim, 22, who said they were driving back from a store when Guerra and two other men began throwing beer bottles at their truck, the affidavit states. They then started to chase the victims’ truck until they stopped at a stop sign at the Hemphill and Benrus Drive intersection. headtopics.com

The 22-year-old told police that Guerra and the other men surrounded the truck, cursed at them and insulted them, the affidavit said.Martinez came to his defense and was also stabbed by Guerra, investigators said.

The 22-year-old helped Martinez back inside the truck and they drove off, the affidavit states. He told police that shots were fired at the truck as they fled. The motive for the assault is not revealed in the affidavit, but police said a witness was chased by the three men earlier that day.A warrant for Guerra’s arrest was issued in July. He was taken into custody on Thursday and is being held at the Bexar County Jail on a $450,000 bond. headtopics.com

