Man accused of sexual assault by 6 women avoids prison

Eridson Rodriguez took a plea bargain and was sentenced to time served. Here's how it unfolded after a 20-county indictment Detectives charged the 26-year-old with four felony sex assault crimes after investigating him for over a year. After the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office publicized the initial two cases,accusing Rodriguez of sexual assault.

A judge ordered him detained pending the outcome of his case.

In June 2021, the case against Rodriguez looked formidable, on paper. Prosecutors obtained a 20-count indictment. The bulk of the charges were sexual assault or criminal sexual contact. Two charges were first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a helpless or incapacitated victim, court records show.

In February, Rodriguez accepted a plea bargain on a single charge of aggravated criminal sexual contact. The deal called for him to serve 882 days behind bars, or the time he’d been in the county jail, what’s known as “time served.” headtopics.com

Rodriguez will be subject to the state’s Megan’s Law sex offender registry and conditions of parole supervision for life. A mother of one of the accusers followed the case intently, and watched it dwindle as it proceeded through Superior Court in Mercer County, all the way to the sentencing in June, when she was allowed to speak.

