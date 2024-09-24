Man accused of plotting to assassinate Trump allegedly left behind kill note

Ryan Wesley Routh , the man accused in the apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump at a golf course in Florida , allegedly left behind a note saying that he intended to kill the former president, according to documents released by the Justice Department on Monday. The Justice Department also said it plans to seek an attempted assassination charge, according to a detention memo obtained by The Associated Press.

The Secret Service told the Associated Press that Routh did not fire any shots and never had Trump in his line of sight.Routh is charged with illegally possessing his gun in spite of multiple felony convictions, including two charges of possessing stolen goods in 2002 in North Carolina, and with possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. More serious charges are possible in the weeks ahead.

Trump Assassination Attempt Florida Ryan Wesley Routh Justice Department

