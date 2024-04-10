Man Accused of Passing Fake $100 Bills at Gas Station Convenience Store

A man is accused of passing fake $100 bills at a gas station convenience store , once before pumping gas and the other, after. The manager told police in Florida two men and a woman were shopping at 4 a.m. on March 4, and one of the men “paid for a zebra cake and fuel totaling $22.02. But he wasn’t done. “After getting fuel,” the report continued, “the subject came back into the store and purchased two $5 scratch-off tickets with another $100 bill.
But then, the manager said, her employee became suspicious “because the bills were old and he could not find any security features on them. This time, the female came into the store and attempted to purchase almost $100 worth of merchandise. The employee refused to take the bill as payment, for suspicion it was fraudulent, and the female became angry and left the location with the bill.” The manager gave police both bills. They were supposedly 1985 series U.S. $100 bills and each had the same serial number. “The bills were not printed on what appeared to be the proper paper,” police explained. “They also did not have a watermark, security thread, or magnetic strip
Fake Bills Gas Station Convenience Store Counterfeit Fraud
