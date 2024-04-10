Man Accused of Passing Fake $100 Bills at Gas Station Convenience Store

A man is accused of passing fake $100 bills at a gas station convenience store , once before pumping gas and the other, after. The manager told police in Florida two men and a woman were shopping at 4 a.m. on March 4, and one of the men “paid for a zebra cake and fuel totaling $22.02. But he wasn’t done. “After getting fuel,” the report continued, “the subject came back into the store and purchased two $5 scratch-off tickets with another $100 bill.

But then, the manager said, her employee became suspicious “because the bills were old and he could not find any security features on them. This time, the female came into the store and attempted to purchase almost $100 worth of merchandise. The employee refused to take the bill as payment, for suspicion it was fraudulent, and the female became angry and left the location with the bill.” The manager gave police both bills. They were supposedly 1985 series U.S. $100 bills and each had the same serial number. “The bills were not printed on what appeared to be the proper paper,” police explained. “They also did not have a watermark, security thread, or magnetic strip

Fake Bills Gas Station Convenience Store Counterfeit Fraud

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



News4SA / 🏆 251. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man charged with passing fake $100 bills after police see his real tattoos, old mugshotsA man is accused of passing fake $100 bills at a gas station convenience store, once before pumping gas and the other, after.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $100 on College Basketball, Get $100 10X BackNo Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code is needed to get up to $1000 bonus bets back from Fanatics. Just sign up and bet $100! You can earn 10x that amount back in bonus bets over 10 days.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Amazon Spring Sale shaves $100 off the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II; save $100 on one nowAmazon Spring Sale brings you the Bose SoundLink Revovle+ II at 30% off! Don't miss out on this top-notch offer and grab one while you can.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code - Bet $100, Get $100 (10x) for Alabama vs UConn Final FourFanatics Sportsbook Promo Code for Alabama vs. UConn

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Texas restaurant industry makes huge comeback since pandemic, passing $100 billion in annual salesRestaurants in Texas have bounced back since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Harris County felony court judge grants $100 bonds to 21-year-old man on probationAmidst public outrage, the lenient bonds set by Judge Frank Aguilar for violent offenders like Frank Njoroge, who repeatedly violated probation and faced serious charges including assault and domestic violence, highlight systemic failures in the criminal justice system and judicial conduct.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »