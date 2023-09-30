Man accused of locking a woman in a cell in Oregon faces rape, kidnapping charges in earlier case

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Portland Field Office shows a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore., allegedly used by Negasi Zuberi.

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Portland Field Office shows a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore., allegedly used by Negasi Zuberi. Zuberi, the man arrested in July 2023 for allegedly kidnapping a woman in Seattle, driving her hundreds of miles to his home in Klamath Falls and locking her in the makeshift cinder block cell, is facing fresh charges in a new, separate state case against him, court documents show. A grand jury in southern Oregon’s Klamath County indicted Zuberi on 11 counts, including first-degree rape, sexual abuse and kidnapping, on Sept. 11, 2023. (FBI via AP, File)FILE - This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Portland Field Office shows the interior of a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore., allegedly used by Negasi Zuberi. Zuberi, the man arrested in July 2023 for allegedly kidnapping a woman in Seattle, driving her hundreds of miles to his home in Klamath Falls and locking her in the makeshift cinder block cell, is facing fresh charges in a new, separate state case against him, court documents show. A grand jury in southern Oregon’s Klamath County indicted Zuberi on 11 counts, including first-degree rape, sexual abuse and kidnapping, on Sept. 11, 2023. (FBI via AP, File)FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Portland Field Office shows Negasi Zuberi. Zuberi, the man arrested in July 2023 for allegedly kidnapping a woman in Seattle, driving her hundreds of miles to his home in Klamath Falls and locking her in the makeshift cinder block cell, is facing fresh charges in a new, separate state case against him, court documents show. A grand jury in southern Oregon’s Klamath County indicted Zuberi on 11 counts, including first-degree rape, sexual abuse and kidnapping, on Sept. 11, 2023. (FBI via AP, File)FILE - This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Portland Field Office shows a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore., allegedly used by Negasi Zuberi. Zuberi, the man arrested in July 2023 for allegedly kidnapping a woman in Seattle, driving her hundreds of miles to his home in Klamath Falls and locking her in the makeshift cinder block cell, is facing fresh charges in a new, separate state case against him, court documents show. A grand jury in southern Oregon’s Klamath County indicted Zuberi on 11 counts, including first-degree rape, sexual abuse and kidnapping, on Sept. 11, 2023. (FBI via AP, File)FILE - This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Portland Field Office shows a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore., allegedly used by Negasi Zuberi. Zuberi, the man arrested in July 2023 for allegedly kidnapping a woman in Seattle, driving her hundreds of miles to his home in Klamath Falls and locking her in the makeshift cinder block cell, is facing fresh charges in a new, separate state case against him, court documents show. A grand jury in southern Oregon’s Klamath County indicted Zuberi on 11 counts, including first-degree rape, sexual abuse and kidnapping, on Sept. 11, 2023. (FBI via AP, File)

Read more:

AP »

‘Like a punch in the face’: Oregon man now owes $99K in Social Security overpaymentsThis all comes in the wake of our reporting on billions of dollars in overpayments.

Suspects in south Seattle home invasion robberies make first court appearanceSeattle police said they've been investigating 14 incidents since June and made the arrests on Sept. 27.

Suspects in Seattle home invasions targeting Asian families face court, some linked to potential hate crimesFive suspects believed to be linked to a series of robberies and home invasionstargeting Asian families in south Seattle made their first appearance in court T

Wanted Chicago man arrested in Oregon, used fake IDs to evade capture, police sayA Chicago man with multiple arrest warrants has been captured in Oregon after being on the run, using fake IDs and social security numbers.

Man charged in deadly stabbing in Seattle's Belltown neighborhoodA man who was arrested after a deadly stabbing in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood last week was charged for first-degree murder on Friday.

Man who faked Native American heritage to sell his art in Seattle sentenced to probationA Washington state man who falsely claimed Native American heritage to sell his artwork at downtown Seattle galleries has been sentenced to probation and community service.