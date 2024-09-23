Man Accused in Trump Assassination Attempt Left Note, List of Events

This photo provided by Hédi Aouidj shows Ryan Routh , a suspect in the apparent assassination attempt of Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump , in Maidan, Ukraine on April 10, 2024.
The new allegations were included in a detention memo filed ahead of a hearing Monday at which the Justice Department was expected argue that 58-year-oldshould remain locked up as the case moves forward. The details are meant to buttress prosecutors' assertions that Routh had set out to kill Trump before the plot was thwarted by a Secret Service agent who spotted a rifle poking out of shrubbery on the West Palm Beach golf course where Trump was playing.
The box, which also contained ammunition, a metal pipe and other items, was not opened by the person until after Routh was taken into custody. The person who received the box and contacted law enforcement was not identified in the Justice Department's detention memo.
Donald Trump Assassination Attempt Ryan Routh Secret Service Florida
