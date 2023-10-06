Man accused in deadly barbershop stabbing found competent to stand trial

– A man charged in a deadly attack at a barbershop more than three years ago was back in court after being found competent to stand trial.

Damion Campbell is charged with murder in the stabbing death of Helle Jae O’Regan, 20, and aggravated assault of two others on May 6, 2020. O’Regan was working at the Diesel Barbershop on Bandera Road when Campbell walked in during closing hours and asked to set a future appointment.

As O’Regan and other employees tried to help Campbell, he allegedly attacked them. Two other employees were able to escape the alleged attack but not O’Regan who died of her injuries. Campbell was last in the 186th District Court in February, but a competency hearing was requested according to online court records. headtopics.com

Recently, he was ruled competent to stand trial, and on Friday had a trial setting hearing in the 186th District Court.But, Judge Kristina Escalona told both sides that this is a high-priority case that she would like to see go to trial early next year.

The judge explained she wanted the attorneys back in her courtroom in 30 days for a status check and to set the trial date.His attorney told KSAT that he filed notice to the court of an insanity defense, which means he will present evidence to show Campbell had a mental health problem at the time of the murder. headtopics.com

