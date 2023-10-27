'Malicious actors' could hide weapons under costumes at famed Village Halloween parade as Israel war rages: NYPD memo

The annual gathering, known to draw about 60,000 people, could be an easy target for those looking to do harm, the NYPD said.Halloween food deals from now until Oct. 31: Chipotle ‘Boorito’, Dunkin’s ‘Spider’ donut and moreCelebs perfectly dressed up as other celebs for Halloween

The NYPD will be on high alert at next week’s Greenwich Village Halloween Parade — where costumes can provide cover for extremists looking for “targets of opportunity” as the Israel-Hamas war rages, a cop memo says.

The warning notice, obtained by The Post on Friday, notes that there are no specific or credible threats targeting Tuesday’s parade, which runs from 7 to 11 p.m. along Sixth Avenue between Canal and West 15th streets in Manhattan. headtopics.com

But the gathering – known to draw about 60,000 people decked out in their spookiest and wildest get-ups – could be an easy target for “malicious actors” looking to do harm, the department said. “The large numbers of costumed participants and spectators present a unique challenge for law enforcement authorities providing crowd security, as bulky clothing, masks and props could aid in the concealment of weapons and identities,” the memo says.The annual Halloween Parade in Manhattan’s West Village, known to draw about 60,000 people, could be an easy target for those looking to do harm, the NYPD said.

Since Hamas’ unprecedented Oct. 7 raid on Israel, extremists have released guidance “encouraging lone actors to perpetrate reactionary assaults,” according to the memo. The disturbing propaganda is largely focused on violence against Jewish sites but also encourages followers to target “Western populations and institutions in general” and offers tactical advice, the memo states.in which ISIS fanatic Sayfullo Saipov allegedly plowed a van over a crowded bike path along the West Side Highway, killing eight people and injuring at least 11 others, including three children. headtopics.com

