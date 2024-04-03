A six-foot-tall man with a beard playing as a “transgender female” on a Massachusetts charter school girls basketball team who was seen on video brutally knocking down a female player on the court was the same player reportedly suspended from another team because he was caught leering at a half nude girl in a girl’s locker room.

The male student from KIPP Academy in Lynn, Massachusetts — who goes by the name Lazuli Clark — was seen on video throwing a female opponent around like a rag doll on the court, raising outrage. Giant male in Kipp Academy in MA injured 3 girls during a girls basketball match. They ended the game early before he can hurt more girls.forfeitἽ Girls' volleyball: League All-Star led the team in kills, aces & digsadded that Clark joined a female rowing team after doing poorly on a men’s team. But his participation caused problems. Ultimately, a letter signed by 15 parents complaining about Clark caused a stir among the national rowing group, USRowin

