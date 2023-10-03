Male nanny convicted in California of sexually assaulting 16 young boys in his care

A male nanny who worked for families across Southern California was convicted Tuesday of sexually assaulting 16 young boys in his care and showing another boy child pornography, prosecutors said.Zakrzewski’s victims ranged from 2 to 12 years old, investigators said. A jury convicted the 34-year-old on all counts, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Zakrzewski’s victims ranged from 2 to 12 years old, investigators said. A jury convicted the 34-year-old on all counts, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.“These young boys were forced to endure unimaginable terror as a result of the ultimate betrayal by a babysitter,” said District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement.

Read more:

sdut »

Male nanny convicted in California of sexually assaulting 16 young boys in his careA male nanny who worked for families across Southern California was convicted of sexually assaulting 16 young boys in his care and showing another boy child pornography.

Orange County sues Southern California Edison, T-Mobile over Coastal and Silverado firesIn two lawsuits, Orange County alleges Southern California Edison acted negligently, which resulted in the ignition of two wildfires.

CIF state football championships: Southern California colleges to host all 15 divisionsCIF announces that state title games will be held at three community colleges in the Southland.

23,000 Kaiser workers in Southern California prepare for 3-day strike“Everyone is pumped up,” said a Kaiser licensed vocational nurse. “No one wants to go on strike, but if this is the only way we can make Kaiser executives listen to us, we’l…

This week’s bestsellers at Southern California’s independent bookstoresSee the top-selling releases among hardcover fiction and nonfiction, plus trade and mass market paperbacks for the sales week that ended Oct. 1.

OC files lawsuits against Southern California Edison and T-Mobile for roles in 'utility-caused' wildfiresThe county contends that both the Silverado Fire and the Coastal Fire were utility-caused wildfires.

A male nanny who worked for families across Southern California was convicted Tuesday of sexually assaulting 16 young boys in his care and showing another boy child pornography, prosecutors said.

Matthew Antonio Zakrzewski was arrested in May 2019 after a couple told Laguna Beach police he touched their son inappropriately. More alleged victims were identified, and Zakrzewski was ultimately charged with 34 felonies, including lewd and lascivious acts with a minor.

Zakrzewski’s victims ranged from 2 to 12 years old, investigators said. A jury convicted the 34-year-old on all counts, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.“These young boys were forced to endure unimaginable terror as a result of the ultimate betrayal by a babysitter,” said District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement.

Zakrzewski, of Costa Mesa, had billed himself on his website as a “manny,” who not only watched over children but provided a fun “buddy” experience.Cases affected by California county’s illegal use of jail informants jumps to 57, new analysis finds

The California public defender who sounded the alarm about Orange County’s illegal use of jailhouse informants says the number of major criminal cases that have unraveled because of the scandal has jumped from about a dozen to 57McCarthy says he ‘wouldn’t change a thing,’ feels ‘fortunate’ to have served in first remarks since losing speakershipKevin McCarthy tells colleagues he will not run again for speaker, putting gavel up for grabs after his stunning ouster

Kevin McCarthy tells colleagues he will not run again for speaker, putting gavel up for grabs after his stunning ousterRep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina appointed speaker pro tempore of the House after Kevin McCarthy’s stunning ousterKevin McCarthy ousted as speaker of the House in dramatic vote as Democrats join with GOP critics to topple him

Kevin McCarthy ousted as speaker of the House in dramatic vote as Democrats join with GOP critics to topple himA final vote is underway on whether to oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker in a remarkable showdown on the House floor

A final vote is underway on whether to oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker in a remarkable showdown on the House floorMost read news stories

‘It changed our whole world’: Mother accuses San Diego County of failing to ID son’s body for 5 months

Kitten who was rescued from San Diego-Coronado Bridge has new home, new name

Speaker McCarthy ousted in historic House vote, as scramble begins for a Republican leader