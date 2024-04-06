Male Lawyer Criticized for Cross-Dressing in Court

A deep-voiced male lawyer in Washington State is being jeered for his decision to sexually display himself as a big-chested woman in a low-cut dress.
“This is a man with a fetish for an absurd caricature of the female form that clearly thrives on the attention,”“If a real woman showed up to court like that she would not be treated with ‘complete respect and great acceptance,'” said “I don’t have a problem with the person being trans but that is not proper office attire for a courtroom,”Due to popular demand, I'm posting the extended cut of my interview with public defender Stephanie Mueller. The transgender attorney is representing one of the far-left activists charged with disrupting a council meeting in February.over the man’s choice of appearance. “Trans public defender Stephanie Mueller, 70, opens up about changing gender late in life and reveals small-town Washington has been accepting of her new image with her large surgically-enhanced breast
Male Lawyer Cross-Dressing Court Attire Transgender Rights
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
