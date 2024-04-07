Male Juvenile Arrested for Multiple Shootings in Long Beach

Long Beach police have arrested a male juvenile they suspect was responsible for three shooting incidents in the city on Friday and Saturday, and one in February. The suspect, whose name was not released because he is a minor, was arrested early Saturday shortly after officers arrived at the 2400 block of Baltic Avenue around 1:41 a.m. and found a 16-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to his lower body, police said. A couple of hours earlier, around 11:27 p.m.

Friday, officers responded to a report that there had been a shooting in the 1500 block of West 20th Street; no one was injured. Then around 11:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Webster Avenue after receiving a call about a shooting. No injuries were reported. The police department said that after the suspect was detained near the scene of the Saturday morning shooting, detectives identified him as the same person who was wanted for a shooting that occurred on Fe

Long Beach Police Male Juvenile Shooting Incidents Arrest Suspect

