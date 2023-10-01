Maldives opposition candidate Muizzu wins presidential vote

Opposition candidate Mohamed Muizzu has won the Maldives presidential election, beating incumbent President Ibrahim Solih in a second-round runoff that could herald a pro-China shift for the Indian Ocean archipelago, from traditional partner India. About 85% of 282,000 eligible voters in the Maldives, known for its pristine beaches and high-end resorts, turned up at more than 586 polling stations across 187 islands.
"I congratulate Muizzu for winning the election and thank the people for their exemplary democratic spirit," Solih said on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
Solih, who championed an "India First" policy during his time in power, will remain as president until Muizzu's inauguration on Nov. 17. The coalition backing Muizzu has supported Chinese loans and investment projects in the past.
Former President Abdulla Yameen, who has close links to Muizzu, is serving an 11-year prison term for corruption and money laundering. Yameen's supporters say the charges against him were politically motivated. headtopics.com
"Today the people made a strong decision to win back Maldives independence," Muizzu told reporters in the capital, Male. "All of us, working together with unity, Insha Allah, we will be successful."
Maldives opposition candidate Mohamed Muiz wins the presidential runoff, local media sayLocal media in the Maldives say opposition candidate Mohamed Muiz has won the presidential...