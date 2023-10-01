Maldives opposition candidate Muizzu wins presidential vote

Opposition candidate Mohamed Muizzu has won the Maldives presidential election, beating incumbent President Ibrahim Solih in a second-round runoff that could herald a pro-China shift for the Indian Ocean archipelago, from traditional partner India. About 85% of 282,000 eligible voters in the Maldives, known for its pristine beaches and high-end resorts, turned up at more than 586 polling stations across 187 islands.

"I congratulate Muizzu for winning the election and thank the people for their exemplary democratic spirit," Solih said on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Solih, who championed an "India First" policy during his time in power, will remain as president until Muizzu's inauguration on Nov. 17. The coalition backing Muizzu has supported Chinese loans and investment projects in the past.

Former President Abdulla Yameen, who has close links to Muizzu, is serving an 11-year prison term for corruption and money laundering. Yameen's supporters say the charges against him were politically motivated. headtopics.com

"Today the people made a strong decision to win back Maldives independence," Muizzu told reporters in the capital, Male. "All of us, working together with unity, Insha Allah, we will be successful."

Read more:

Reuters »

Pro-China candidate Mohamed Muizzu wins Maldives presidential electionMohamed Muizzu secured 54.06 percent of the vote in the run-off election, leading incumbent Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to concede defeat.

Opposition candidate Muizzu projected to win Maldives presidency, local media reportOpposition candidate Mohamed Muizzu is projected to win the Maldives presidential run-off vote on Saturday, beating incumbent Ibrahim Solih, local media said, in a result that could see the Indian Ocean archipelago shift closer to China.

Maldives opposition candidate Mohamed Muiz wins the presidential runoff, local media sayLocal media in the Maldives say opposition candidate Mohamed Muiz has won the presidential...

Maldives vote begins amidst India-China geopolitical influenceJust over 282,000 people are eligible to vote in a country sitting in a strategically vital position in the middle of the Indian Ocean, astride one of the world's busiest east-west shipping lanes.

Maldives presidential run-off pits pro-India, pro-China figuresVoters lined up at hundreds of polling stations in the Maldives on Saturday in a run-off election for president of the Indian Ocean archipelago that pits the incumbent India-leaning leader against a strong pro-China contender.