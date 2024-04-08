Malaysian Shoe Company Apologizes for Logo Resembling Arabic Writing for God

A Malaysia n shoe company has apologized and stopped selling some of its footwear after some Muslims said the logo resembled the Arabic writing for the word God . Vern’s Holdings said the logo stamped on the soles of some high-heeled shoes depicted the silhouette of a stiletto heel with an ankle spiral wrap. It acknowledged, however, that shortcomings in the design may have led to the logo being misinterpreted.

It said it acted immediately to stop sales of the shoes and issue refunds to customers who bought them. “We have absolutely no intention of designing a logo aimed at belittling or insulting any religion or belief,” Vern’s said in the statement posted on social media. “The management would like to humbly apologize and seek forgiveness. We hope for compassion so we can rectify this mistake.” The controversy followed a furor last month over socks printed with the word “Allah” on the shelves in a large Malaysian convenience store chain

Malaysia Shoe Company Apology Footwear Logo Arabic Writing God Misinterpretation Sales Refunds Social Media Controversy Socks Allah Convenience Store Chain

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysian shoemaker apologizes for high heels with logo that some say resemble Arab writing for GodA Malaysian shoe company has apologized and stopped selling some of its footwear after some Muslims said the logo resembled the Arabic writing for the word God.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

I’m Stocking Up on the Spring Shoe Katie Holmes and Sarah Jessica Parker WearCelebrities including Katie Holmes and Rihanna are wearing Mary Jane flats for spring 2024. Shop the classic and comfortable shoe style for as low as $31 at Amazon from brands like Sam Edelman and Steve Madden.

Source: InStyle - 🏆 103. / 63 Read more »

Jennifer Garner Wore the Controversial Shoe Style That's a Sarah Jessica Parker StapleJennifer Garner wore similar clogs to the ones Sarah Jessica Parker frequently wears. Shop lookalike versions for as low as $20 during the Amazon Big Spring Sale.

Source: InStyle - 🏆 103. / 63 Read more »

Sydney Sweeney Reps One of the Season’s Hottest Shoe Trends on Rare Outing With FiancéSydney Sweeney's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me

Source: harpersbazaarus - 🏆 467. / 52 Read more »

Kylie Jenner’s Freaky Lil’ Shoe Is the Star of Her Skintight Latex LookThe brief for Jenner’s celebration in West Hollywood was ultra-sexy, and she did not come to play.

Source: voguemagazine - 🏆 715. / 51 Read more »

8 Top Shoe Trends For 2024 That Will Instantly Enhance Your Whole OutfitPictured: Gucci, Image: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Kitten heels might be the most divisive shoe trend of 2024, but there are plenty of reasons to embrace a micro heel — especially since top fashion houses like Prada, Gucci, Ferragamo, and Givenchy have given them the stamp of approval.

Source: StyleCaster - 🏆 104. / 63 Read more »