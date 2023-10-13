Malaysia will cut subsidies and tax luxury goods as it unveils a 2024 budget narrowing the deficit

AP PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS PUBLICLY DISTRIBUTED HANDOUT PHOTO PROVIDED BY MALAYSIA INFORMATION MINISTRY; MANDATORY CREDIT.

In this photo released by Malaysia's Department of Information, Malaysia's Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anwar Ibrahim delivers his 2024 budget speech at the Parliament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, said economic growth is likely to slip to 4% this year but could reach nearly 5% in 2024. He said Malaysia's annual subsidies for fuel, food and other items were among the highest in the world but its taxes among the lowest. This year, for instance, he said government subsidies and social assistance surged to 81 billion ringgit ($17 billion) as global commodity prices rose. For 2024, the government allocated 52.8 billion ringgit ($11.2 billion). headtopics.com

Anwar said a revamp was needed to ensure the funds targeted only needy citizens. At the moment, he said subsidies were of greatest benefit to the rich, as well as immigrants. “So starting next year, the subsidy restructuring will be implemented in phases,” he said. “We hope that by plugging the subsidy leakage, we can pass on the savings to the people" with increased cash aid and higher wages, he added.

Anwar said the government will introduce a 5%-10% tax on luxury goods such as jewelry and watches, as well as a 10% capital gains tax next year to expand its revenue base.The current services tax will be raised from 6% to 8%, though this will exclude sectors such as food, beverages and telecommunications, he added. headtopics.com

Read more:

ksatnews »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

2024 Jaguar F-Type ZP Edition, 2024 BMW X2: Car News HeadlinesBMW's redesigned X2, Jaguar's final F-Type, and the next Corvette ZR1 all made headlines today.

2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S, 2024 Exorcist Camaro ZL1: Today's Car NewsThe updated GLA 45 S, Hennessey's Camaro sendoff, and three Kia EVs all made headlines today.

Drake and 21 Savage's 'Her Loss' Album Submitted for 2024 GrammysDrake has criticized the Recording Academy in the past and did not submit his recent albums for the Grammys, though 'Her Loss' and songs from the project were submitted to the upcoming show.

Mortgage interest rate forecast for 2024: Everything experts think will happenMany experts predict rates will come down somewhat in 2024, though not all agree on what that will look like.

Portuguese Home Prices Forecast to Rise 8.7% in 2024 Despite End to Golden Visa ProgramThe Algarve’s Quinta do Lago has ranked as the top property hot spot, with prices expected to rise 19% by 2025

“Merry Pin is craft store + cafe + community space – Opening Early 2024”Welcome to the beautiful life