Malaysia's wildlife department defends its use of puppies as live bait to trap black panthers

Malaysia's Wildlife Department defended its use of puppies as live bait to capture black panthers spotted at a Malaysian village after animal rights groups protested the method and appealed to the government to use other means. The department resorted to using puppies after earlier attempts to lure the panthers with a goat failed.

Malaysian Animal Welfare Association slammed the move as shocking, and said it would have been more ethical for the department to use raw cattle meat. The Animal Care Society also appealed to the government to stop using live animals in such operations.

