Malaysia's wildlife department defends its use of puppies as live bait to trap black panthers

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s Wildlife Department defended its use of puppies as live bait to capture black panthers spotted at a Malaysian village after animal rights groups protested the method and appealed to the government to use other means.
The department resorted to using puppies after earlier attempts to lure the panthers with a goat failed. It’s standard procedure to use live animals, Wildlife Department Director General Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim said in remarks published Tuesday, noting that the puppies were not physically harmed in the process.
"In this particular case, there was indication that the panther had attacked dogs (before), so we used the puppies for their barking and scent to attract the panther," he told the Free Malaysia Today online news portal.
Farmers in a village in southern Negeri Sembilan state were terrified after spotting a panther near their home in September. Villagers lodged a complaint with the Wildlife Department after a panther mauled their dog at a fruit orchard in the state on Sept. 4, according to a Facebook post by Negeri Sembilan Chief Minister Aminuddin Harun.
Aminuddin said the Wildlife Department immediately installed a trap for the big cat, which was believed to have come from a forest reserve nearby. The department managed to trap three panthers on Sept. 18, Sept. 27 and Oct. 1, he said.
The operation, however, sparked controversy after local media reported that puppies were used as live bait to lure the panthers. Malaysian Animal Welfare Association slammed the move as shocking, and said it would have been more ethical for the department to use raw cattle meat. The Animal Care Society also appealed to the government to stop using live animals in such operations.