Malaysia's wildlife department defends its use of puppies as live bait to trap black panthers

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s Wildlife Department defended its use of puppies as live bait to capture black panthers spotted at a Malaysian village after animal rights groups protested the method and appealed to the government to use other means.

The department resorted to using puppies after earlier attempts to lure the panthers with a goat failed. It’s standard procedure to use live animals, Wildlife Department Director General Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim said in remarks published Tuesday, noting that the puppies were not physically harmed in the process.

“In this particular case, there was indication that the panther had attacked dogs (before), so we used the puppies for their barking and scent to attract the panther,” he told the Free Malaysia Today online news portal. headtopics.com

Farmers in a village in southern Negeri Sembilan state were terrified after spotting a panther near their home in September. Villagers lodged a complaint with the Wildlife Department after a panther mauled their dog at a fruit orchard in the state on Sept. 4, according to a Facebook post by Negeri Sembilan Chief Minister Aminuddin Harun.

Aminuddin said the Wildlife Department immediately installed a trap for the big cat, which was believed to have come from a forest reserve nearby. The department managed to trap three panthers on Sept. 18, Sept. 27 and Oct. 1, he said. headtopics.com

The operation, however, sparked controversy after local media reported that puppies were used as live bait to lure the panthers. Malaysian Animal Welfare Association slammed the move as shocking, and said it would have been more ethical for the department to use raw cattle meat. The Animal Care Society also appealed to the government to stop using live animals in such operations.

Read more:

AP »

19 Winning Wildlife Photos Show Moments of Heartbreak, Wonder, and Extreme SurvivalThese images will change the way you think about the natural world and humankind's impact on it.

See the 4 animals chosen by U.S. Postal Service for new Forever Stamps honoring American wildlifeFind the latest breaking US national news. Get top U.S. news stories on politics, business, crime & more at cleveland.com.

Winning images from Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2023Orcas hunting a seal, duelling Nubian ibexes and a stunning horseshoe crab appear in winning images from this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition

How a lonely mountain lion led to the creation of the world’s largest wildlife overpassSome 300,000 to 400,000 cars a day will pass underneath the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Overpass when it opens in two years.

Winning Photos from the 2023 Wildlife Photographer of the Year CompetitionLaurent Ballesta has been named Wildlife Photographer of the Year for the second time for another stunning underwater photo.

13 stunning photos from this year’s best wildlife photographersFrom a delicate sack of salamander eggs to a forest illuminated by fireflies, these winning images from an annual competition emphasize the importance of conservation.