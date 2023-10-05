"The deployment of the PETRONAS 5G Private Network sets the stage for a dynamic partnership between the government, private sector, and academia," Fadillah Yusof said.Alphabet unit Google has agreed to change its user data practices to end a German antitrust investigation aimed at curbing its data-driven market power, the German cartel office said on Thursday.

"The deployment of the PETRONAS 5G Private Network sets the stage for a dynamic partnership between the government, private sector, and academia," Fadillah Yusof said.Alphabet unit Google has agreed to change its user data practices to end a German antitrust investigation aimed at curbing its data-driven market power, the German cartel office said on Thursday.

Read more:

Reuters »

Bowman 'should have known better' than to pull fire alarm, retired deputy sheriff says: 'Serious offense'Rep. Jamaal Bowman 'should have known better' than to pull a fire alarm in Congress, according to Joy Farrow, a retired deputy sheriff with 28 years of experience.

Alabama town says no to fundraiser on public property for dispatcher killed by deputyLexi White was shot to death Sept. 7 by a Cullman County deputy in an apparent Orange Beach murder-suicide.

Suspect arrested in murder of LA sheriff's deputyAction News and 6abc.com are Philadelphia's source for breaking news and live streaming video online, covering Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware.

Alaska-rooted Deputy Interior Secretary Tommy Beaudreau is stepping downBeaudreau, who has influenced Alaska public lands and resource development policy in his role at Interior, will leave his position at the end of October.

Comal County deputy arrested on domestic violence charges, authorities sayFollow us here to get the latest top headlines with KENS 5 anchor Sarah Forgany every weekday!

Judge criticizes release of video during hearing for man accused of killing Marion County deputyNo trial date was set during Friday's pretrial conference for Orlando Mitchell, who is accused of killing Marion County Sheriff's Deputy John Durm.