Malaria vaccine reduces deaths among children in Africa

In a major analysis in Africa, the first vaccine approved to fight malaria cut deaths among young children by 13% over nearly 4 years, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported last week. The huge evaluation of a pilot rollout of the vaccine, called RTS,S or Mosquirix and made by GlaxoSmithKline, also showed a 22% reduction in severe malaria in kids young enough to receive a three-shot series.

Hundreds of thousands of children are born annually in the parts of Ghana, Kenya, and Malawi included in the analysis, for which WHO revealed the final data on 20 October at the annual meeting of the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene. “The RTS,S malaria vaccine is already saving lives,” said John Tanko Bawa, director of malaria vaccine implementation at PATH, a nonprofit that develops vaccines and therapies for global health problem

United States Headlines Read more: NEWSFROMSCİENCE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WASHİNGTONPOST: The world very nearly adopted a calendar with 13 months of 28 daysLong before the current debate over Daylight Saving Time, a League of Nations proposal for a revised global calendar sparked the “Battle for the Sabbath.”

Source: washingtonpost | Read more »

FOXNEWS: Justice Department Drops Death Penalty for Alleged MS-13 Gang MembersThe Justice Department will not seek the death penalty against two alleged MS-13 gang members for their alleged roles in several killings.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

HEALTH: The 13 Best Foods to Lower CholesterolYour diet is an important factor in maintaining healthy cholesterol levels. Learn more about the 13 best foods to lower cholesterol.

Source: Health | Read more »

HEALTH: 13 Reasons You're Not Losing WeightPeople may have a stall in weight loss due to eating patterns, workout routines, and more. Learn more reasons why you might not be losing weight.

Source: Health | Read more »

CBSCHİCAGO: 13-year-old girl charged in Chicago carjacking13-year-old girl charged in Chicago carjacking

Source: cbschicago | Read more »

KGUN9: Santa Cruz County: Over 9,000 migrants have been street released since Sept. 13Adam joins KGUN 9 from Yuma, where he focused as a reporter on local issues, such as the border, water rights and healthcare.

Source: kgun9 | Read more »