Malachi Flynn scores 50 points in unlikely performance against Atlanta Hawks

Going into Wednesday night’s slate of matchups around the NBA , Detroit Pistons point guard Malachi Flynn was probably the most unlikely player anyone would have expected to have the game that he did against the Atlanta Hawks . Flynn, who averages about 14 minutes per game for his entire NBA career, came off the bench to score 50 points in 34 minutes. He was 18-of-25 from the field and made five 3-pointers. The Hawks won the game 121-113 and clinched a spot in the NBA play-in tournament.

'Right now, it's tough because at the end of the day you want to win,' Flynn said. 'But it does feel good to kind of take in the moment. I’m sure a couple of days from now, it will feel really good.' Flynn’s 50 points were put in historic context. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon relayed the note from Elias Sports Bureau. Flynn had the lowest scoring average from any player before they dropped 50 points in a game. He was averaging 5

Malachi Flynn Detroit Pistons NBA Atlanta Hawks Scoring Performance Historic Play-In Tournament

