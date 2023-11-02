Majority of panel resign over Boston School plan for English language learners

They also argued that the district is missing a unique opportunity to develop a more effective model for inclusive, multilingual learning in its schools. The school district disputes that characterization. In a statement sent Tuesday, district spokesperson Max Baker wrote that, under the “long-overdue” changes, “multilingual students have access to native language services … while also engaging in learning alongside their peers.
Increased exposure to English, with less time in language-specific classrooms, may work well for the youngest children, she said. Their academic and linguistic growth has been slow in Boston and beyond. Part of BPS's argument for the change is thethat about a quarter of its English learners have been classified as such for at least six years, and that — in Baker's phrase —"the status quo is not working for our multilingual learners.", she and her co-authors found that at Boston's best-performing schools, “large proportions of the staff … could speak native languages.
Tung and Uriarte were seconded by John Mudd, a longtime advocate in the district and another resigning member of the task force.” based on longitudinal research by researchers Virginia Collier and Wayne Thomas at George Mason University. That graph suggests that English learners perform best over time under “two-way dual-language immersion,” in which students split the day between English and their home language.
