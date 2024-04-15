Majority of Americans Willing to Learn Personal Finance Basics Amidst Inflation Crisis

As inflation continues to wreak havoc on American finances, an overwhelming majority are saying they’d be willing to take the time to go back and learn the basics:Few states require a stand-alone personal finance course to graduate from high school, according to The American Public Education Foundation's Nation's Report Card on Financial Literacy :RELATED: 1 in 3 Americans maxing out credit cards because of inflation: surveyA survey from credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s found...

The top three things high school students wish they knew about managing their finances:The top three financial terms that students don’t understand are: Chime, a financial technology company, surveyed 2,000 adults of varying generations and the majority feel like, as an adult, they only use half of the information they were taught in school. More than half also admitted to relying on Google for basic information.

Inflation Personal Finance Financial Literacy Survey American Finances

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX29philly / 🏆 570. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Americans Willing to Spend for Total Solar Eclipse ExperienceData suggests that Americans are willing to spend money to make the total solar eclipse a special experience. A consumer strategist predicts the eclipse could be a multi-billion dollar event, despite its low cost. People are willing to go all out for events that offer social connection, such as throwing a party or splurging on a trip.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

Americans more willing to pay for climate action after extreme weatherPeople who personally experience extreme climate events, especially wildfires and hurricanes, are willing to pay significantly more for climate action, even if they report skepticism about human-caused climate change, finds new research from the University of Vermont.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Vast majority of older Americans worried inflation will outpace their income: AARPA new poll from AARP found 70% Americans age 50 and over are worried that prices will rise at a faster pace than their income as persistent inflation continues to batter household budgets.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Majority of Older Americans Stressed About High Inflation, Survey FindsA recent survey by AARP reveals that 70% of U.S. adults aged 50 and older are worried about prices rising faster than their income, amidst persistently high inflation. The survey results come after the consumer price index rose for the third straight month to 3.5% from a year ago.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Majority of Americans Want Halt of US Weapons Bound for Israel: PollJulia Conley is a staff writer for Common Dreams.

Source: commondreams - 🏆 530. / 51 Read more »

Majority of Americans Want More Sleep, Poll FindsA new poll reveals that a majority of Americans express a desire for more sleep, but the cultural emphasis on hard work and constant connectivity makes it difficult to achieve adequate rest.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »