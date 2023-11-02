Majority of Americans Want 'Time Limit' on Ukraine Aid: Gallup Poll

The numbers underscore a political challenge for President Biden, who is pressing Congress to continue providing military assistance to Ukraine and approve additional funding to aid Israel in its war with Hamas.In an Oval Office address last month, Biden asked Congress to approve $106 billion in funding for Ukraine, Israel and U.S. border security. Biden argued that helping America's allies was a vital U.S. national security concern.The additional aid to Ukraine would allow the U.S.

United States Headlines Read more: NEWSWEEK »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MERCNEWS: Crisp: The majority of Americans want their country backHow did Rep. Mike Johnson, whose views are so out of line with most voters, achieve the powerful House speakership?

Source: mercnews | Read more ⮕

KOMONEWS: Americans begin to exit war-torn Gaza Americans through Egypt border crossingPresident Joe Biden said he expects U.S. citizens to leave the war-torn Gaza Strip beginning on Wednesday.

Source: komonews | Read more ⮕

NEWSWEEK: Overwhelming Majority of Russians Now Want To End Ukraine WarA poll shows that 20 months in, Russian public support for President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine has dropped significantly.

Source: Newsweek | Read more ⮕

NEWSWEEK: Russia's UR-77 'Meteorit' Minesweeper Obliterated in FPV Strike: VideoHeavily-mined territory has slowed down Ukraine's counteroffensive progress in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Source: Newsweek | Read more ⮕

13WHAM: Stark generational divide seen among Americans over Israel supportAs college campuses rumble with protests, age appears to play a notable role in which side Americans support in the Israel-Hamas war.

Source: 13WHAM | Read more ⮕

CBSNEWS: Americans among first foreigners to leave Gaza through Rafah border crossing into EgyptHundreds of foreign passport holders trapped in Gaza started leaving as the Rafah crossing opened to them for the first time since the Hamas attacks on Israel.

Source: CBSNews | Read more ⮕