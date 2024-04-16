Majority of Americans Not Getting Enough Sleep, Especially Younger Women

Younger women, under the age of 50, were especially likely to report they aren't getting enough restIf you're feeling — YAWN — sleepy or tired while you read this and wish you could get some more shut-eye, you're not alone. A majority of Americans sayBut in the U.S., the ethos of grinding and pulling yourself up by your own bootstraps is ubiquitous, both in the country's beginnings and our current environment of always-on technology and work hours.

“That five hours or less category ... was almost not really heard of in 1942,” Fioroni said. “There’s almost nobody that said they slept five hours or less.” Sleeping eight hours a night may be the norm now but it wasn't always that way. So see what happens when a reporter tries his hand at segmented sleep.

So why are we awake all the time? One likely reason for Americans' sleeplessness is cultural — a longstanding emphasis on industriousness and productivity. Jennifer Sherman has seen that in action. In her research in rural American communities over the years, the sociology professor at Washington State University says a common theme among people she interviewed was the importance of having a solid work ethic. That applied not only to paid labor but unpaid labor as well, like making sure the house was clean.

While the poll only shows a broad shift over the past decade, living through the COVID-19 pandemic may have affected people's sleep patterns. Also discussed in post-COVID life is “revenge bedtime procrastination,” in which people put off sleeping and instead scroll on social media or binge a show as a way of trying to handle stress.

